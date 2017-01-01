Searching
Problem extracting serial number. If possible, use an original image from the camera that has not been edited in any software.
Try Jeffrey's exif viewer to see if it contains a serial number.
Sorry, something broke! Please refresh the page and try again.
Not a valid jpeg file.
No exif data found. Please try an original image from the camera.
The does not write serial information in the exif. See the supported cameras page for a list of models that do.
The camera model could not be found in the exif.
If you know the serial number, you can still run a manual search, or a look at the map and submit a report.
from the makers of OddPrints